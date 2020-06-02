Technavio has been monitoring the global artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry and it is poised to grow by USD 7.22 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 31% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005543/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Manufacturing Industry 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Amazon Web Services Inc., FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Google LLC, H2O.AI Inc., IBM Corp., KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Microsoft Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., and SAP SE are some of the major market participants. The use of industrial IoT will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The increasing use of industrial IoT has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Manufacturing Industry 2019-2023: Segmentation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Manufacturing Industry is segmented as below:

Application

Predictive Maintenance and Machine Inspection

Production Planning

Quality Control

Others

Geographic Landscape

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32119

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Manufacturing Industry 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry report covers the following areas:

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Manufacturing Industry: Size

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Manufacturing Industry: Trends

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Manufacturing Industry: Industry Analysis

This study identifies the increasing human-robot collaboration as one of the prime reasons driving the artificial intelligence (AI) market growth in the manufacturing industry during the next few years.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Manufacturing Industry 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry, including some of the vendors such as Amazon Web Services Inc., FANUC Corp., General Electric Co., Google LLC, H2O.AI Inc., IBM Corp., KUKA Aktiengesellschaft, Microsoft Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., and SAP SE. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market in Manufacturing Industry 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist artificial intelligence (AI) market growth in manufacturing industry during the next five years

Estimation of the artificial intelligence (AI) market size in manufacturing industry and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth the vendors in the artificial intelligence (AI) market in manufacturing industry

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Market segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Predictive maintenance and machine inspection Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Production planning Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Quality control Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Advancements in AI related to intelligent business process

Increasing human-robot collaboration

Growing demand for generative designs

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

FANUC Corp.

General Electric Co.

Google LLC

H2O.AI Inc.

IBM Corp.

KUKA Aktiengesellschaft

Microsoft Corp.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

SAP SE

PART 13: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 14: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200601005543/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse MAIda

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

EmaIl: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/