

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Canada-based cannabis company Hexo Corp. said Monday that it's cannabis manufacturing and processing facility in Belleville, Ontario, has received a Health Canada licence amendment for the sale of dried and fresh cannabis, cannabis extracts, cannabis topicals and edible cannabis products.



The company noted that the license amendment will enable it to expand the licensed area for beverage production dedicated to the Truss/HEXO beverage division.



Molson Coors and Hexo's joint venture, called Truss Beverages, plans to produce non-alcohol cannabis-infused beverages for the Canadian market.



Hexo is a consumer packaged goods cannabis company. The company serves the Canadian adult-use markets under its HEXO Cannabis as well as Up Cannabis brands, and the medical marijuana market under HEXO medical cannabis.



Sebastien St-Louis, CEO and co-founder of Hexo, said that receiving the sales license for the company's Belleville facility was extremely positive news for HEXO and Truss, its joint-venture with Molson Coors Canada.



'This license allows us to increase our processing capability significantly, achieve greater economies of scale, and continue to roll out more innovative 2.0 products across all of our brands Powered by HEXO, including hash, vapes, cannabis beverages, and other edible cannabis products,' Hexo's CEO added.



The Belleville facility will act as the main development, processing and distribution facility for Hexo's cannabis products.



The facility, located along primary shipping routes in Ontario, will enable Hexo to deliver on its national expansion strategy. It will ensure the company has the necessary capacity to manufacture and distribute advanced cannabis products to fulfill purchase orders across Canada.



In April, Molson Coors Beverage Co. and Hexo said they formed a joint venture to explore opportunities for non-alcohol hemp-derived CBD beverages in Colorado.



Established in Colorado, the Truss CBD USA joint venture will be majority owned by Molson Coors. It will operate as a standalone entity with its own board of directors, management team, resources and go-to-market strategy. The two companies' Truss Beverages joint venture in Canada was launched earlier.



