

RS (prototype)

Toyota City, Japan, June 2, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota has announced its full line-up for the new GR Yaris models to be sold in Japan. Pre-orders for the GR Yaris*, which are currently being accepted online, have already reached approximately 6,000 units in Japan and Europe. In addition to the RZ in Japan, the line-up will include the RS, which enables the fine-tuned performance of the GR series to be readily enjoyed, and the competition-focused RC, with sales scheduled to commence around September 2020.The new GR Yaris incorporates lessons from the TOYOTA GAZOO Racing World Rally Team about how to make cars that are competitive in the WRC, as well as evaluations by non-Toyota professional drivers from the early stages of development. It was developed to respond to driver input on various types of roads around the world, and enable anyone to drive as they wish with peace of mind.In addition to using aluminum for the hood, back door, and door panels, the upper body of the GR Yaris features a carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic roof panel formed using the sheet molding compound method, which accommodates a high level of freedom in shape design. The robust three-door cabin fuses lightweight with outstanding aerodynamic performance.By optimizing front and rear suspension settings, for example, through its participation in the WRC, TOYOTA GAZOO Racing has come to know the various types of roads regularly used by its customers around the world; the new GR Yaris incorporates the knowledge and expertise accumulated by the company as it seeks to refine its people and its cars through the pursuit of making ever-better cars.Production will be carried out at the GR FACTORY, a dedicated production line that has been established at Toyota's Motomachi Plant, which has a long and solid track record of manufacturing sports cars. There, preparations are being made for takumi (master craftsperson) team members to assemble the cars.To cater to the needs of Toyota customers, the GR Yaris will be available in three models in Japan.Characteristics of each model in Japan(1) RZA high-output model that provides outstanding driving stability, superb acceleration, and smooth increases in engine speed- Newly developed high-power, compact, and lightweight 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder direct-injection turbo engine- Newly developed "GR-FOUR" sports 4WD system with variable front and rear driving force system enabled by a multi-plate clutch- 6-speed manual transmission "iMT"- Forged BBS aluminum wheels (equipped to the High-performance grade)- Michelin Pilot Sport 4S radial tires (equipped to the High-performance grade)- Front and rear Torsen LSD (equipped to the High-performance grade)(2) RSA model that readily offers the fine-tuned performance of the GR series (Only available in Japan)- 1.5-liter inline three-cylinder Dynamic Force engine- The addition of a launch gear enables the Direct Shift-CVT to achieve powerful and responsive performance from low to high speed ranges- 10-speed Sequential Shiftmatic paddle shifting provides a manual-like experience(3) RCA model ready for customization for racing (Only available in Japan)- Features the same 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder direct-injection turbo engine, "GR-FOUR" sports 4WD system, and 6-speed manual transmission "iMT" as the RZ- All equipment unnecessary for driving (such as Display Audio) has been removed in pursuit of lighter weightFor further details regarding each of the models, please visit the following website:https://toyotagazooracing.com/gr/yaris/Pre-orders are being accepted online for both the special-edition RZ "High-performance First Edition" and special-edition RZ "First Edition" models until June 30 in Japan.The pre-order models will feature a matt-black paint for certain specifications such as diffusers and rear spoilers. In addition, marble-pattern carbon roofs and Emotional Color Premium Sport Seats are available as manufacturer's options. These models will also have optional special features in the form of Morizo-signature on the windshield glass.Customers who pre-order will be invited to sales discussions at customers' designated dealerships in July. For Japanese customers, cars are scheduled to be preferentially produced in order of order date.In addition, movies with exclusive content highlighting the appeals of the GR Yaris will be distributed to customers who sign up for pre-order, while customers who actually complete purchases in Japan will be presented with special gifts including WRC Rally Japan tickets and an original GR Yaris miniature car.*There are two limited-edition pre-order models in Japan: the special-edition RZ "First Edition" and the special-edition RZ "High performance First Edition"Related videos are being released in conjunction with this announcement. In one video, Toyota President Akio Toyoda says, in his Morizo persona, "The GR Yaris is a car developed for win. In the past, we tried to be successful in motorsports by taking a production car and adapting it for motorsports. GR Yaris is the very first model to reverse this process. There is no limit when it comes to the improvement of this car. The final touches to this car should be done by your own hands."The videos can be accessed at the following sites: https://bit.ly/2Mmarg8About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. 