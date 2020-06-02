Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 630 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
02.06.2020 | 07:51
Statement From the Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group advised by White & Case LLP

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "The IMF's statement on Argentina indicates that it is possible to reach an implementable and sustainable debt restructuring and for Argentina to improve its current position. The difference between the Government's most recent proposal and our group's joint proposal with the Exchange Bondholder Group is approximately 1.5% of GDP spread across the next decade to 2030, and a further 1% of GDP from 2031-2040. The task is with the Government to overcome this difference and secure a path out of default. The Government should take action now to lead the country toward a pragmatic resolution that would be welcomed by the international financial community."

For media enquiries:
Greenbrook
Email: ArgentinaBondholderGroup@greenbrookpr.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20-7952-2000

