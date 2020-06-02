Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: Full power at VSM 1 wind farm, adding 163 megawatts to Voltalia's portfolio 02-Jun-2020 / 07:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Full power at VSM 1 wind farm, adding 163 megawatts to Voltalia's portfolio Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces the full commissioning of the 47 turbines of the VSM 1 wind farm (163 megawatts), located in its Brazilian wind-and-solar complex of Serra Branca, the world's biggest (2.4 gigawatts). "We are proud to pass a new milestone building up the largest complex of wind and solar farms in the world. Ongoing construction of future plants to be owned by Voltalia in Europe, Africa and Latin America reaches 412 megawatts, of which more than half is expected to be in operation by end-2020. I warmly thank everybody mobilized across in our countries, working on power plant sites or from home, including our own employees and the employees of our contractors and subcontractors, who are ensuring the continuity of our activity" commented Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia. The VSM 1 (163 megawatts) wind farm is now fully operational. Thanks to excellent wind regime, its production is equivalent to the power consumption of approximately 442,000 Brazilian households. The VSM 1 electric power will be sold at fixed prices for a period of 20 years through contracts secured in December 2017[1]. Serra Branca is confirmed as the biggest cluster of wind and solar farms worldwide. With a total capacity of 2.4 gigawatts, the site covers an area of approximately 40 000 hectares within a 50 by 15 kilometres area located in the State of Rio Grande do Norte in Brazil. As of today, the site includes 472 megawatts of operating plants, 278 megawatts of plants under construction and 329 more megawatts of capacity which are not yet under construction but for which long-term power sales contracts have been secured, plus over 700 megawatts of projects under development. The 2.4 gigawatt interconnection infrastructure has been commissioned in September 2019[2]. Next on the agenda: Q2 2020 revenues on July 22, 2020 About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.8 GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia Actifin Investor Relations: Press Contact: Jennifer Jullia, invest@voltalia.com jjullia@actifin.fr +33 (0)1 81 70 37 00 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 11 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] See press release dated December 21, 2017 [2] See press release dated September 3, 2019 Regulatory filing PDF file Document title: 200602 Voltalia _IPP VSM1 Commissioning Document: https://eqs-cockpit.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DDRVFMIQHO [2] Language: English Company: Voltalia SA 84 boulevard de Sébastopol 75003 Paris France E-mail: invest@voltalia.com Internet: www.voltalia.com ISIN: FR0011995588 Euronext Ticker: VLTSA AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1060321 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1060321 02-Jun-2020 CET/CEST 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=db0be3e415898aded86369a9fafd9eeb&application_id=1060321&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=5ddb156a116320a8f9df8ffe28d6926a&application_id=1060321&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

June 02, 2020 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)