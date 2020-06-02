Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.06.2020
Silber-Aktien im Rausch! Diese Silber-Granate steht vor massiver Neubewertung!
WKN: A0M28W ISIN: SE0002133975 
Systemair AB: Systemair's Interim Report for the fourth quarter will be presented on June 9

Press Release, 2 June 2020

Systemair ABs (NASDAQ OMX Stockholm: SYSR) Interim Report Q4 for the financial year 2019/20 will be published at 08:00 CET on June 9, 2020.

A telephone conference will be held at 09:00 CET on June 9, 2020. The report will be presented by Roland Kasper, CEO, and Anders Ulff, CFO.

In order to participate in the telephone conference:
Call +46 8 566 426 51 alternative 0200 883 685 and enter code 95682375# minutes before start.

The presentation will be published on group.systemair.com

For further information contact:
Roland Kasper, CEO, + 46 73 094 40 13, +46 222 440 13
Anders Ulff, CFO, + 46 70 577 40 09, +46 222 440 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com


Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 8.3 billion in the 2018/19 financial year and employs approximately 6,300 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent. Systemair contributes to enhance the indoor environment with energy efficient and sustainable products that reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 80 companies

Attachment

  • Pressrelease_Systemair_Q4_2019-20_fo¨rhandsinfo_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/9bde351b-affd-4912-a594-dbcd9ea6de41)
