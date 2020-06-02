Anglo Pacific Group PLC Announces Directors, PDMR and PCA Share Dealings in Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific", the "Company") (LSE:APF)(TSX:APY) announces that it received notification of the following transactions by Mr. Kevin Flynn, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company and persons closely associated with Mr. Flynn.
On 29 May 2020, the following transactions were undertaken by Mr. Flynn and persons closely associated with him as part of their portfolio management. Mr. Flynn sold 12,064 Shares at an approximate price of 155.45p, Mr. Flynn's daughters, Miss Emily Flynn and Miss Charlotte Flynn, acquired 5,713 Shares at an approximate price of 158.06p and 5,604 Shares at a price of 160.75p respectively. In addition, Mr. Flynn acquired 1,445 Shares at an approximate price of 159.16p and Mrs. Louise Flynn, Mr. Flynn's spouse, acquired 620 Shares at a price 157.08p. As a result of these transactions, the net addition in total Shares held by Mr. Flynn and persons closely associated with him was 1,318 Shares.
All transactions took place on the London Stock Exchange.
Following this notification, the total beneficial holding of Shares by Mr. Flynn and persons closely associated is 45,571 Shares, representing 0.03% of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company.
Directors' Share Dealings - Further information
The notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transactions as described at the beginning of this announcement.
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Kevin Flynn
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
·Aggregated volume
·Price
12,064
155.4461p
e.
Date of the transaction
29 May 2020
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Kevin Flynn
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
·Aggregated volume
·Price
1,445
159.16p
e.
Date of the transaction
29 May 2020
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Louise Flynn
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
·Aggregated volume
·Price
620
157.08p
e.
Date of the transaction
29 May 2020
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Emily Flynn
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
·Aggregated volume
·Price
5,713
158.0597p
e.
Date of the transaction
29 May 2020
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Charlotte Flynn
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
Person closely associated with Mr. Kevin Flynn, Chief Financial Officer of Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
b.
LEI
213800LXSV317746JZ71
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the
Financial instrument, type
of instrument
Identification code
2p Ordinary Shares
GB0006449366
b.
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
·Aggregated volume
·Price
5,604
160.75p
e.
Date of the transaction
29 May 2020
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
For further information:
Anglo Pacific Group PLC
+44 (0) 20 3435 7400
Website:
www.anglopacificgroup.com
Berenberg
+44 (0) 20 3207 7800
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi
Peel Hunt LLP
+44 (0) 20 7418 8900
Ross Allister / Alexander Allen / David McKeown
RBC Capital Markets
+44 (0) 20 7653 4000
Farid Dadashev / Marcus Jackson / Jamil Miah
Capital Market Communications Limited (Camarco)
+44 (0) 20 3757 4997
Gordon Poole / Owen Roberts / James Crothers
Notes to Editors
About Anglo Pacific
Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to become a leading natural resources company through investing in high quality projects in preferred jurisdictions with trusted counterparties, underpinned by strong ESG principles. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties and streams to shareholders as dividends.
