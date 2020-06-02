Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
Silber-Aktien im Rausch! Diese Silber-Granate steht vor massiver Neubewertung!
PR Newswire
02.06.2020 | 08:15
Nordic Nanovector to Present at Upcoming Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference and ABG Sundal Collier Virtual Oncology Seminar

OSLO, Norway, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Nanovector ASA (OSE: NANO) announces that members of its management team will present at Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference, taking place 2-4 June 2020.

Nordic Nanovector will also present at ABG Sundal Collier Virtual Oncology Seminar 10 June 2020.

Presentations details are as follows:

Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, 2 June 2020
Time: 16:30 CET

ABG Sundal Collier Virtual Oncology Seminar
Date: Wednesday, 10 June 2020
Time: 10:25 CET

The company presentation will be available on Nordic Nanovector's Investors and Media page at the same time.

About Nordic Nanovector:

Nordic Nanovector is committed to develop and deliver innovative therapies to patients to address major unmet medical needs and advance cancer care. The Company aspires to become a leader in the development of targeted therapies for haematological cancers. Nordic Nanovector's lead clinical-stage candidate is Betalutin, a novel CD37-targeting radioimmunotherapy designed to advance the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL). NHL is an indication with substantial unmet medical need, representing a growing market forecast to be worth nearly USD 29 billion by 2026. Nordic Nanovector retains global marketing rights to Betalutin and intends to actively participate in the commercialisation of Betalutin in the US and other major markets.

Further information can be found at www.nordicnanovector.com.

This information is subject to a duty of disclosure pursuant to Sections 4-2 and 5-12 of the Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

IR enquiries

Malene Brondberg, CFO
Cell: +44 7561 431 762
Email: ir@nordicnanovector.com

Media Enquiries

Mark Swallow/Frazer Hall/David Dible (Citigate Dewe Rogerson)
Tel: +44 203 926 8535
Email: nordicnanovector@citigatedewerogerson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nordic-nanovector/r/nordic-nanovector-to-present-at-upcoming-jefferies-virtual-healthcare-conference-and-abg-sundal-coll,c3125679

© 2020 PR Newswire
