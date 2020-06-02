First Derivatives, a global software and consulting company, has appointed David Humphries as Chief Operating Officer reporting directly to Seamus Keating, First Derivatives' Chief Executive Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005056/en/

David Humphries appointed as Global Chief Operating Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Humphries will have global responsibility for First Derivatives' operations including its business systems, methodologies, processes and controls. In this role, he will drive the company's operational efficiency and effectiveness aligned to its strategy and in support of First Derivatives' strong growth goals.

"We are excited to welcome David to the First Derivatives leadership team as our global COO," said Seamus Keating, First Derivatives' CEO. "David has a wealth of experience in technology and services companies where he has developed and operationalized growth strategies while delivering efficiency and effectiveness."

David has worked for more than thirty years across the professional services, software and financial services markets in a series of financial, operational and M&A leadership roles. Prior to joining First Derivatives, David was the finance director of Group Transformation for the Lloyds Banking Group. Before that, David held a number of senior finance and operational roles across software and professional services at Logica plc and at Axiom Systems Limited. David started his career at Deloitte in London where he worked for ten years in their corporate finance and insolvency practices.

"It's an exciting time to join First Derivatives," said David Humphries. "FD has a strong services and consulting heritage in the financial markets where it supports the trading, analytics and surveillance operations for the world's leading banks. This has enabled FD to expand Kx software into other industry sectors such as automotive, high-tech manufacturing, telco and oil and gas. There is enormous growth potential as we further operationalize our strategy focused on helping businesses change the game with actionable data insights."

About FD

FD is a global technology provider with more than 20 years of experience working with some of the world's largest finance, technology, automotive, utility, manufacturing and energy institutions. The Group's Kx technology, incorporating the kdb+ time-series database, is a leader in high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence. Kx delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. FD operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific, including its headquarters in Newry, and employs more than 2,400 people worldwide.

For further information, please visit www.firstderivatives.com or contact pr@firstderivatives.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005056/en/

Contacts:

Louise Cunningham

Vice President, Marketing

louise@kx.com

+44 7580 753 918