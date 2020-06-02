Fonolo and 3itee Partner to Offer a Cost-Effective Call-Back Solution

LONDON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fonolo , the cloud-based call-back solution pioneer, announced today that it has partnered with prominent IT service reseller 3itee to bring its innovative cloud-based software to contact centres across the United Kingdom.

Fonolo's solutions allow organizations of all sizes to quickly and easily add call-back functionality to their contact centres, which improves customer satisfaction by eliminating hold times and reducing abandon rates.

"When it comes to call centres, businesses are paying more attention to the customer experience," says Shai Berger, CEO, Fonolo. "Our solution will help 3itee's clients manage high call volume and long hold times to improve this experience for their customers while streamlining their processes."

3itee is a leading cloud services reseller and BPO based in London. They specialize in connecting companies with IT solutions to solve their business needs.

"The Fonolo call-back solution is an excellent and class-leading addition to our suite of products," says Ronald Burnett, Director, 3itee. "This partnership will enable 3itee to provide a full 360 proposition to meet the needs of our clients."

To learn more about call-backs, visit fonolo.com

About Fonolo

Fonolo, the industry leader in cloud-based call-back solutions, has revolutionized the way contact centers interact with customers through web, mobile, and voice. The company's patented call-back technology empowers customers with an innovative alternative to waiting on hold.

Fonolo's award-winning solutions are trusted by a growing list of call centers that aim to enhance the customer experience. From Fortune 500 companies to SMBs, Fonolo is valued by customers for its scalability, expertise, and proven ROI.

About 3itee

3itee is a leading cloud services reseller, based in London. The company provides solutions and services to clients including UCaaS, Connectivity and Security.

To learn more, visit: www.3itee.com

