WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Focuses on the Field of Visual AI Holographic ADS

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / WIMI Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) focuses on computer vision holographic cloud services. According to introducing, WIMI cover from the holographic AI computer vision synthesis, holographic visual presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR online and offline advertising, holographic ARSDK pay, 5 g holographic communication software development, holographic development of face recognition, holographic AR technology such as holographic AI development in face of multiple links, holographic cloud is a comprehensive technology solutions provider. Its commercial application scene is mainly concentrated in the home entertainment, light field cinema, performance system, commercial release system and advertising display system and other five professional fields. WIMI has been a holographic AI cloud mobile software developer, service provider and operator, and has become one of the leading integrated platforms in the field of holographic AI in China.

The core of WIMI's business is holographic AR technology, which is used in software engineering, content production, cloud and big data to provide customers with AR based holographic services and products. Products mainly include holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. In 20119q1, about 80.3% of revenue came from holographic AR advertising services and 19.7% from holographic AR entertainment products.

Based on imaging detection and recognition technology, template matching and detection technology, video processing and recognition technology, holographic 3D layer replacement technology in imaging recognition and dynamic fusion processing technology in imaging tracking, WIMI embedded holographic AR advertising into online video. It is hoped that these technologies will be used in future strategic blueprints of the company, such as the development and application of holographic 3D facial recognition technology and holographic facial change technology.

Holographic cloud business will combine with the depth of 5 g, 5 g in collaboration of high rate and low latency, remote communication and data transmission, from terminal to business server system transmission delay will average about 6 ms, well below the 4 g network transmission delay, ensure the holographic AR in the remote communication and data transmission without caton, low latency, and terminal collaboration in more, when the richness and diversity of interaction. Make the collaboration of end + cloud more efficient. Enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and the Internet of things (IoT) application, makes WIMI holographic cloud of holographic holographic AR AR advertising business, and entertainment business, as well as the holographic interactive entertainment, holographic meeting, holographic social, holographic communication, holographic family holographic, etc., will be based on facial recognition technology and holographic 5 g + AI AI face in face of technology of the core technology for effective growth.

Global AR advertising revenues reached $1.5 billion in 2019 and are expected to reach $8.8 billion by 2023, according to researcher ARtillery Intelligence. Snapchat led the AR AD market last year with $1.14 billion in revenue. And a recent study by JWT Intelligence found that 40 percent of gen Z are using AR filters and lenses to express themselves creatively. During the quarantine period at home, the number of Snapchat users reached a record high, with 163.5 million daily active AR users, indicating the huge market potential of AR consumption.

According to Digiday, TikTok plans to launch AR advertising as a way to quickly improve its ability to deliver ADS and interact with content, competing with Snapchat and Instagram.

Note: comparison of monthly active users of TikTok and Snapchat in 2018 and 2019 (source: Business Insider)

TikTok has announced plans to launch an AR advertising business in the third quarter of this year to take on Snapchat, further intensifying competition in AR apps. It is not enough for TikTok to be the fastest growing social platform (by downloads). While accelerating user growth and product development, TikTok is enriching its advertising format to improve the platform's monetization channel.

However, some argue that Snapchat's AR filter, which can only be viewed through a user's own camera and can only be received from Snap friends, means that the content can only be distributed within the user's circle. While TikTok has been a long way behind Snapchat in launching its AR advertising model, its products could be more promising than Snapchat's AR filters because of its potential impact.

In terms of platform Settings, TikTok has tags and other pages that help users proactively discover more content, making it easier for the product to spread further. Advertising on the platform encourages users to create content and effectively spread their own work. In addition, TikTok's content can be stored for a long time, and videos made in this format are left on the user's page.

AR advertising is favored by advertisers because of its strong interactivity and interest. This novel form of advertising can not only improve the user experience of social media, but also enhance users' understanding of the brand. In addition, this can also attract more brand attention, but also feedback platform. User-generated AR content is easier to share and spread, helping users expand the influence of social media activities.

The immersive storytelling experience brought about by holographic AR technology enabling advertising may revolutionize the way brand marketing is done. Disney, warner bros. and others are using the AD format with good results. However, the vitality of AR advertising largely depends on whether users, advertisers and platforms can continue to benefit. AR advertising, whether it will evolve into a continuous tuyere, or a moment of excitement, we still need to wait for the facts to verify.

