CORRECTION: NOTICE, JUNE 01, 2020 SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS AND SHARES, FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND CORRECTION: BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES OYJ: SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT OF THE SHARE ISSUE AND NEW SHARES Correction: Last trading date for BONEHU0120 changed to June 12, 2020. The subscription rights of the share issue of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj will be traded as of June 02, 2020. A maximum of 1,301,205 new shares (BONEHN0120) of the share issue of BBS-Bioactive Bone Substitutes Oyj will be traded as new shares as of June 02, 2020. Identifiers of the subscription rights: Trading code: BONEHU0120 ISIN code: FI4000440219 Orderbook id: 197325 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Subscription period: June 02, 2020 - June 18, 2020 Trading starts: June 02, 2020 Last trading day: June 12, 2020 Identifiers of the new shares: Trading code: BONEHN0120 ISIN code: FI4000440201 Orderbook id: 197326 Market Segment: First North Finland Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table Listing date: June 02, 2020 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260