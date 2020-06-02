Mission Therapeutics ("Mission"), a drug discovery and development company focused on selectively inhibiting deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs), today announces its move to new purpose-built headquarters on the Babraham Research Campus, Cambridge, UK.

Since its foundation in 2011, Mission has enjoyed significant success in building its world-leading DUB platform for the discovery and development of first-in-class, small molecule drugs. It has a thriving pipeline of programs in neurodegeneration, rare mitochondrial diseases, kidney disease and fibrosis, in-house and in partnership with a major biopharmaceutical company, AbbVie.

As the Company has grown, its need for space has increased and it has had to split its operations across two sites at Granta Park and the Babraham Research Campus. Mission's move into BioMed Realty's newly developed Babraham Research Campus buildings will combine its two existing sites. This will bring all employees back together, promoting collaboration, innovation and efficiency, and will provide 40% more space to facilitate the Company's continuing growth.

Mission anticipates completing the move of its offices and research laboratories into the new facility by 8 June 2020.

Commenting on the move, Dr. Anker Lundemose, Mission's CEO said:

"With Mission's strong growth outlook, this move to a new, larger, united facility is key to our strategy. These headquarters will provide an inspiring work environment and support our culture of innovation and collaboration. We are happy to be staying on the Babraham Research Campus, which we have found offers an extraordinary ecosystem, with world-class research and business coming together.

"On behalf of the management team, I would like to thank everyone, from both within and outside the Company, who has helped to execute this move so successfully. It has required a great feat of organisation, particularly during these unprecedented times under COVID-19 disruption. We are looking forward to all being together again."

Mission Therapeutics is an early-stage drug development company targeting the ubiquitin pathway for the treatment of kidney disease, neurodegenerative disease, rare mitochondrial diseases andfibrosis. The Company has built a leading platform for the discovery and development of first-in-class, small molecule drugs that selectively target deubiquitylating enzymes (DUBs) an emerging drug class that is attracting significant commercial interest in the area of protein homeostasis.

Mission has strong links with key academic and research centers, including Prof. Steve Jackson's Cancer Research UK Laboratories at the University of Cambridge Gurdon Institute, and leading UK centres in neurodegenerative diseases. The Company has also secured major industry partnerships, including its collaboration with AbbVie, which began in November 2018, for the research and preclinical development of specified DUB inhibitors for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease and Parkinson's Disease. The Company is managed by a team with broad international, commercial and clinical-science experience.

To date, the Company has received £61 million ($86 million) in funding from blue chip institutional and corporate investors including: Pfizer Venture Investments, Sofinnova Partners, Roche Venture Fund, SR One, IP Group and Schroder Adveq. Mission Therapeutics was founded in 2011 and is based at the Babraham Research Campus, Cambridge, UK.

