flexiWAN Joins Prodapt's Open Virtual Exchange (OVX) to Accelerate the Rollout of Open SD-WAN Services for DSPs

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodapt, a leading consulting, technology & network services provider to the Digital Service Provider (DSP) industry, announced a partnership with flexiWAN, the world's first open-source SD-WAN platform to hit general availability and joining Prodapt's Open Virtual Exchange.

DSPs face challenges with an exponentially growing validation matrix to offer best-of-breed virtual edge services. OVX brings Telcos, Cloud Providers, and OEMs under one umbrella to create differentiated virtual network service stickiness for DSPs, which couples the network, cloud, and applications for unified user experience across network-based, or OTT SDWAN offerings.

Through this partnership, Prodapt would offer a pre-vetted, hardened, and tightly coupled network-based open-SD-WAN through its OpenVX technology vendor marketplace. Prodapt's OpenVX comes with unique test logic methodology, network bots & analytics accelerators around flexiWAN's modular architecture will accelerate the rollout of differentiated SD-WAN services.

"A major concern of service providers is lack of differentiation when reselling SD-WAN solutions. flexiWAN offers an Application Framework that enables service providers' to differentiate their SD-WAN services by dynamically loading specific networking applications that run in the flexiEdge data flow or in flexiManage," said Amir Zmora, CEO & co-founder of flexiWAN. "Bundled with Prodapt's OpenVX accelerator SD-WAN automation/AI bots, testing & best-of-breed marketplace integration methodology, we are glad to join forces to help DSPs reduce the overall SDWAN services TCO and deployment cycle."

"This partnership would drive a service ready Open-SDWAN solution framework with underlying best-of-breed uCPE vendors and service orchestrators in OpenVX ecosystem," said Rajiv Papneja, SVP & Global Head of Network Services at Prodapt, "We are delighted to onboard FlexiWAN into our partner ecosystem and strengthening our pre-vetted OpenVX SDWAN solutions marketplace to DSPs."

About Prodapt

www.prodapt.com

Prodapt helps clients transform their IT, products, operations, and networks to meet their strategic objectives. Prodapt provides end-to-end IT/software architecture consulting, application development, systems integration, testing, maintenance & support. Prodapt provides insights and thought leadership-led transformation services leveraging next-gen technologies such as RPA (robotic process automation), AI/ML (artificial intelligence/machine learning), SDN-NFV (software-defined networking/network function virtualization) and next-gen OSS/BSS systems. It's business consulting team provides Six Sigma process improvement and automation/RPA consulting services to telco operations teams.

Headquartered in Chennai, Prodapt has offices in the Americas, Europe, India, and Africa and is an ISO 9001:2015, ISO 27001:2013, SSAE18 / ISAE, and GDPR Compliant organization. Prodapt is part of a 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 16,500 people across 64+ global locations.

About Flexiwan

flexiWAN is on a mission to create the second wave of SD-WANs with an open and modular architecture., It promotes an open-source solution that unchains SD-WAN software from monolithic, vendor locked solutions. Offering SD-WAN open source is only one element in a broader strategy for flexiWAN to democratize the SD-WAN market, dramatically lowering barriers to entry for companies to adopt it or offer services based on the flexiWAN SD-WAN open source. To learn more about flexiWAN's unique approach to networking, visit www.flexiwan.com, and follow the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

