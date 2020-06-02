The utility scale renewable energy tender saw wind prevail again, with 18 projects with a total generation capacity of 406 MW. Solar secured four projects with a combined capacity of 19.3 MW but did offer the lowest bid.Italian energy agency the Gestore dei Servizi Energetici allocated 425.3 MW of clean power generation capacity in a second national auction for renewables with a capacity of more than 1 MW. The exercise, which attracted bids for 587.5 MW of project capacity, was under-subscribed as the government had hoped to assign 500 MW of power plants. Wind power again dominated, with 18 projects ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...