

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks soared on Tuesday, with automobile stocks leading the surge after the ministry of economics proposed a $6.2 billion stimulus package aimed at the automobile sector.



Optimism around a post-coronavirus economic recovery also helped underpin investor sentiment.



The benchmark DAX jumped 402 points, or 3.48 percent, to 11,989 as traders returned to their desks after a long holiday weekend.



BMW shares soared 6.4 percent, Daimler surged nearly 10 percent and Volkswagen added 6.2 percent after the government proposed a 5-billion-euro buyer bonus scheme to boost car sales.



Shares of automotive parts manufacturing company Continental AG rallied 6.2 percent.



Flag carrier Lufthansa climbed 6.3 percent. The company's supervisory board approved a 9 billion-euro ($10 billion) government bailout for the airline.



