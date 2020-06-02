A €15.2 million power-to-X-to-power hydrogen storage facility is being planned in Saillat-sur-Vienne, in Nouvelle-Aquitaine. The project partners want to use renewable energy from the grid and water to produce and store electrolyzed hydrogen. It would then be mixed with natural gas to power an upgraded, 12 MW Siemens SGT-400 industrial gas turbine which previously generated steam for local manufacturing and would be able to return power to the grid to meet demand.A European consortium is developing a €15.2 million 'power-to-X-to-power', hydrogen facility in Saillat-sur-Vienne, in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine ...

