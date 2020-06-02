Orchid Ventures, Inc.: Orchid Ventures Announces Upcoming Launch of First THC Products with CellG8(R) Technology and the Appointment of an Independent Director

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / ORCHID VENTURES, INC. (CSE:ORCD)(OTC PINK:ORVRF) (the "Company" or "Orchid"), a multi-state cannabis innovation company is pleased to announce it is nearing the public launch of the first THC edibles with CELLg8® technology. After over a month of formulation with Stash Brands, LLC a multi-state edibles and concentrates brand, the company has created it's new all-natural, vegan line of 10mg THC gummies that take effect in less than five minutes. The company also announces the appointment of Wayne Johnson, TEP.

"We are very excited to be at the finish line with the first CELLg8® Sciences client and feel that this launch is going to be a big shift in the orally consumed cannabis products market. This first launch with Stash will not only dramatically increase their opportunity to grab market share, it will show to all other edibles, drinks, and topicals manufacturers that CELLg8® won't be an option for their products, it will be required to compete in those sectors. I don't believe that a consumer is going to want to purchase unpredictable products that take up to an hour and a half to kick in, they're going to demand products with CELLg8® that have clinically proven absorption and kick in nearly immediately. Being that CELLg8® is all natural, vegan, contains no surfactants, and has a published clinical safety study and a published clinical absorption study, gives any company the comfort in knowing CELLg8® will not only enhance their product dramatically, but won't compromise the quality of their existing formulation." said Corey Mangold, Founder & CEO. "Furthermore, we're excited to announce the appointment of Wayne Johnson, TEP to our Board of Directors. Wayne has been an advisor to Orchid for nearly three years and is deeply trusted by the Orchid executive team. Wayne's tax and legal genius are a huge value add for our organization and we trust that Wayne will add more value outside of his areas of expertise."

Source for clinical studies: American Journal of Endocannabinoid Medicine

http://cellg8sciences.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/Safety-Study-Published-2.pdf

https://cellg8.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/04/Liposomal-Cannabidiol-Delivery-AJCEM.pdf

"Being dispensary operators in multiple states, we know first-hand how consumers use cannabis-infused products in their everyday lives. The application of CELLg8®'s technology to our Stash Brand formulations should provide cutting edge product innovation that consumers are looking for", explained Sean Davis, CEO of Stash Brands, LLC. "Having clinically proven absorption, we're confident this partnership will deliver a point of differentiation on dispensary shelves in every market we bring online".

Wayne R. Johnson, TEP is the founding member of Wayne R. Johnson & Associates, PLC, a boutique law firm located in Beverly Hills, California. Wayne's practice is concentrated in the areas of corporate and general business matters, entertainment and music law and transactions, domestic and international tax planning and controversy, business strategy and planning, and mergers and acquisitions. Wayne earned B.S. degrees in accounting, business finance and economics from North Dakota State University in 1989; a Juris Doctorate (with Distinction) from the University of North Dakota School of Law in 1994; and a Master of Laws degree (LL.M.) in Taxation Law from New York University School of Law in 1995.

Wayne is a member of the State Bar of California, the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners, and admitted to practice before the U.S. Tax Court, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, and the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals. He has also been an active member of several bar associations, including the State Bar of California, and is a former chair of the California State Bar's Taxation Section (2008-2009).

Law and Politics Magazine and the publishers of Los Angeles Magazine named Wayne a SuperLawyer in the field of taxation law from 2009 to 2020. In November 2011, Wayne received the V. Judson Klein Award from the California State Bar's Taxation Section. The V. Judson Klein Award is annually presented to a mid-career California attorney who displays excellence, professionalism and leadership in the field of taxation law.

Orchid Essentials is an Irvine, CA-based multi-state operator that launched in Oregon and California in August 2017 and has since developed a mass-market brand and loyal consumer following with its premium cannabis products and unique vape hardware delivery system. Since July 2019, Orchid has diversified its efforts and has brought to market innovative services and product offerings to support brands throughout the global cannabis industry. Orchid has diversified its portfolio to include PurTec Delivery Systems, a company that produces, markets and sells clean vaporizer hardware that has been emissions tested against the most stringent standards in the world set forth by the EU and has unrivaled product quality and value pricing. Orchid, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, has launched a patented and clinically proven bioavailability solution to increase the absorption of THC and other cannabinoids making products much more effective and an activation time of less than five minutes. With a continued focus on brand and intellectual property development, Orchid will continue to create new and innovative products and technologies, then bring them to the global cannabis marketplace and set the gold standard for delivery systems whether it's vape or formulation sciences.

