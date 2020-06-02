Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC Announces CDX Development Agreement Extension

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for deadly blood diseases, announces that it has extended its development agreement ("Agreement") with a leading global pharmaceutical company ("GlobalCo") engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products.

On 14 May 2018, the Company announced a collaboration with GlobalCo to work on the Company's CDX antibody product candidate. Under the Agreement, which stipulates that GlobalCo's identity remain anonymous for the time being, the Company is receiving, free of charge, technical support, access to advanced methods of discovering, developing and engineering antibodies, and certain intellectual property necessary for the successful preclinical development of the Company's lead candidate bi-specific CDX antibody. This collaboration complements the Company's own development work that is currently being undertaken.

As a result of the global crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company and GlobalCo have agreed to extend the Agreement by three months in order to properly complete the work required by both parties thereunder.

The Company's CEO, Dr Vladislav Sandler, commented, "We are very pleased with the substantial work that has been done so far with our GlobalCo partner on our CDX antibody product candidate, and look forward to our continued collaboration and the successful completion of this important work."

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc https://hemogenyx.com

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc ("Hemogenyx") is a publicly traded company (LSE: HEMO) headquartered in London, with its US operating subsidiaries, Hemogenyx LLC and Immugenyx LLC, located at its state-of-the-art research facility in New York City and a Belgian subsidiary, Hemogenyx-Cell SPRL, located in Liège.

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc is a pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical group developing new medicines and treatments to treat blood and autoimmune disease and to bring the curative power of bone marrow transplantation to a greater number of patients suffering from otherwise incurable life-threatening diseases. The Company is developing several distinct and complementary product candidates, as well as a platform technology that it uses as an engine for novel product development.

For more than 50 years, bone marrow transplantation has been used to save the lives of patients suffering from blood diseases. The risks of toxicity and death that are associated with bone marrow transplantation, however, have meant that the procedure is restricted to use only as a last resort. Hemogenyx Pharmaceutical plc's technology has the potential to enable many more patients suffering from devastating blood diseases such as leukemia and lymphoma, as well as severe autoimmune diseases such as multiple sclerosis, aplastic anemia and systemic lupus erythematosus (Lupus), to benefit from bone marrow transplantation.

