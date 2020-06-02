Collagen Peptides Market Worth $795 Million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the "Collagen Peptides Market by Source (Bovine, Porcine, and Marine & Poultry), Form (Dry and Liquid), Application (Nutritional Products, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, and Cosmetics & Personal Care Products) and Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Collagen Peptides Market is estimated to be valued at USD 599 million in 2020 and projected to reach USD 795 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.8%. Due to the growing awareness among consumers regarding a healthy lifestyle and with technological advancement, collagen peptides are being used increasingly in the pharmaceutical industry. These factors have been contributing to the growth of the collagen peptides industry.

The pharmaceutical segment, across various applications, is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Research advances and biotechnological advancement has discovered the utilization and incorporation of collagen peptides in pharmaceutical applications and biomedical uses. Collagen peptides are used in medical devices, scaffolds for tissue regeneration, and in the drug delivery system. Manufacturers specially design them to meet the stringent safety and quality specifications for emerging biomedical applications.

The bovine segment is projected to account for a major share in the collagen peptides market during the forecast period

Based on source, the market is segmented into bovine, porcine, and marine & poultry. The bovine segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the collagen peptides market, as it is a primary source due to its easy availability and biocompatibility. Also, bovine-sourced collagen peptides contain Type I and Type III collagen, which are essential constituents of human skin. The key benefits associated with collagen peptides extracted from bovine sources are that they hydrate the skin, support muscle strength, heal the gut, and support hair growth.

Europe dominated the global collagen peptides market, with the largest share in 2019, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate.

Europe has the largest share in the global market because collagen peptides are used across a wide range of applications in that region. Technological advancements have led to the identification of more uses of collagen peptides in pharmaceutical and biomedical applications. It is used as a constituent of wound dressing, blood volume substitutes, and hemostatic sponges. Also, manufacturers use collagen peptides in dietary supplements and orally administer medicines owing to their unique adhesive, gelling, and film-building properties. Whereas, the Asia Pacific collagen peptides market is projected to grow at the highest rate. The rising demand for functional ingredients in food & beverage products and consumers becoming more aware of their health and wellness are driving the growth of the collagen peptides industry in this region. Collagen peptides infused food & beverage products have longer shelf lives.

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Tessenderlo Group (Belgium), Gelita AG (Germany), Holista CollTech (Australia), Darling Ingredients (Texas), Nitta Gelatin (Japan), Weishardt (France), Gelnex (Brazil), Collagen Solutions (UK), Amicogen Inc. (South Korea), and Nippi Inc. (Japan), Lapi Gelatine (Italy), Ewald-Gelatine (Germany), Crescent Biotech (India), Foodmate Co. Ltd. (China), Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. (India), BioCell Technology (US), Kayos (India), Aspen Naturals (US), Vital Proteins (US), and Chaitanya Chemicals (India).

