WKN: 3224 ISIN: GG00B2QQPT96  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BH GLOBAL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BH GLOBAL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
02.06.2020 | 13:39
BH Global Limited - Share Conversion Request (May 2020)

BH Global Limited - Share Conversion Request (May 2020)

PR Newswire

London, June 2

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

LEI 549300BIIO4DTKEMXV14

May 2020 Share Conversion

2 June 2020

(Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.3)

The Company has received (in aggregate) the following share conversion requests from shareholders for the 31 May 2020 Share Conversion Date:

3,374 GBP Shares to be converted to USD Shares

Conversions will take place as soon as practicable after the Company's month-end net asset value figures for May 2020 are released. Converting shareholders will be notified upon conversion taking place, which will be no later than 25 business days after 31May 2020.

Company website: www.bhglobal.com

Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745736

