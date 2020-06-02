

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Toyota Motor Corp. announced Tuesday that it has just rolled out the 2021 Corolla Hatchback Special Edition out of a Southern California custom shop. It is dressed out with an exclusive body kit and striking Supersonic Red paint for sport hatchback fans who like their cars with expressive styling and bold colors.



Toyota added it will offer just 1,500 of these Special Edition red-hot hatches for the 2021 model year, which starts arriving in late summer.



All 2021 Corolla Hatchback models add rear seat mounted side airbags, bringing the car's total airbag count to 10. In addition, the 2021 Corolla Hatchback makes Rear Cross Traffic Alert with Blind Spot Monitor standard on the XSE grade and optional for the SE grade with the SE Preferred package.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TOYOTA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de