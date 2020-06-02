Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
London, June 2
|City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)
|As at close of business on 01-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|174.97p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|176.52p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP11.07m
|Borrowing Level:
|5%
|LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14
|Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)
|As at close of business on 01-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|67.80p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|68.31p
|Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts:
|GBP31.45m
|Borrowing Level:
|26%
|LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528
