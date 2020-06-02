City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 01-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 174.97p

INCLUDING current year revenue 176.52p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP11.07m

Borrowing Level: 5%

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 01-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 67.80p

INCLUDING current year revenue 68.31p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP31.45m

Borrowing Level: 26%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528