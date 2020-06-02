3radical Announces the Launch of The Radical Network

A Select Group of Independent Consultants to Help Marketers Collaborate with Customers to Earn the Right to Use their Data

CHICAGO, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 3radical today announced the launch of The Radical network, a select, group of independent consultants enabling North American clients to maximize the benefits of the 3radical Voco audience engagement platform. At a time when privacy legislation and consumer sentiment is obliging marketers to rethink their customer data strategies, The Radical Network aims to help 3radical clients build powerful solutions to capture fully-consented 'earned data' at scale.

The Radical Network provides a unique combination of proven strategy and operational expertise with 3radical's cutting-edge technology. The result is optimal experiential customer journeys which enables data to be captured directly from the consumer as part of a mutual value exchange between organizations and their customers; not just as one-off exercises, but progressively optimized over time to increase engagement and loyalty.

"For too long, many marketers have found 'Software as a Service' (SaaS) is actually 'Software with no Service', and they have struggled to get the promised outcomes from their martech investments," said David Eldridge, CEO of 3radical. "By providing access to a network of best-of-breed experts, with deep roots in consulting, agency services, and client-side operation, as well as in-depth understanding of the 3radical Voco audience engagement platform, we are ensuring that our clients achieve exceptional results. Thinking in the voice of the customer, The Radical Network builds and implements transformative programs that advance the goals and objectives of our clients and enable them to better serve their customers."

The Radical Network delivers unbiased, real-world guidance based on an abundance of experience implementing strategic solutions. Their expertise includes:

Engagement Strategy

Data and Analytics

Loyalty Programs Strategy and Marketing

Customer Journey Mapping

Customer Acquisition

Marketing Operations

Extensive Vertical Market Know-how

Partnering with The Radical Network provides clients with an inexpensive, flexible strategic services value-add to support the success and full potential of their earned data, audience engagement initiatives. This cuts down on cost, reduces complexity for broader marketing objectives, decreases time to value, and maximizes ROI from technology investments.

Founding members of The Radical Network are Kevin Bauer, Marc Shull, and Terrilyn Tourangeau. For more information on each member and their 'earned data' capabilities, please click here.

About 3radical

3radical allows individuals to interact with organizations on their own terms. Voco's real-time decisioning engine is able to combine game science theory, data accumulated from billions of interactions, and real-time self-reported data, resulting in the optimum blend of interactive content, rewards incentives and channel for each engagement. The self-reported data is willingly and transparently provided in return for a value exchange, and can be used to improve the relationship of the individual with the organization across all channels, and by informing product and service development.

3radical sells its solutions globally through offices in the United Kingdom, North America, and Singapore.