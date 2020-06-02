With effect from June 03, 2020, the subscription rights in Safeture AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 15, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: SFTR TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014429106 Order book ID: 197539 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 03, 2020, the paid subscription shares in Safeture AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: SFTR BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014429114 Order book ID: 197540 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB