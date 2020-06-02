Black Tusk Resources Inc. Contracts SGS Minerals Lab and Selects MMI Process for Soil Sampling on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Val-d'Or, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that the Company has submitted soil samples obtained during reconnaissance on the McKenzie East gold property for analysis. Samples were taken to SGS Minerals Lab in Val d'Or directly by Black Tusk's exploration team. A total of 203 samples were submitted for MMI analysis. The McKenzie East Gold property is located 30 km north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

SGS Minerals Lab was chosen for processing samples from the McKenzie East gold project due to their innovative trademarked MMI process. MMI, or Mobile Metal Ion process, uses a different approach that provides results that are more meaningful in areas of exploration where the overburden is considered deep. Rather than using acid digestion to release metals from soil particles, MMI extractants are used to detach and hold loosely bound metal ions in solution. These ions more closely reflect the concentrations of elements within the underlying bedrock. Black Tusk will utilize the MMI-M analytical package for 54 elements. Results are expected within the next 2 to 3 weeks.

Perry Grunenberg, PGeo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the Company.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk Resources is a gold-focused Canadian exploration company with operations primarily based in the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt region of Quebec. Black Tusk currently holds 100-per-cent ownership in five separate gold and PGE projects in Canada.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

(778) 384-8923

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592336/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Contracts-SGS-Minerals-Lab-and-Selects-MMI-Process-for-Soil-Sampling-on-the-McKenzie-East-Gold-Project-Val-dOr-Quebec