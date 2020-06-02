ATWEC Technologies, Inc.: ATWEC to Introduce New COVID-19 UV Sterilization System by Fall of 2020

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATWT), a US-based technology company specializing in child safety, is pleased to announce its new KV-X, a COVID-19 UV Sterilization System designed for the transportation industry, is expected to launch in the fourth quarter.

Darnell Stitts, Corporate Secretary, said, "Faced with the safety challenges associated with the evolution of the coronavirus, ATWEC has developed a product to combat bacteria and pathogens, such as Covid-19, on school buses and daycare vehicles. The voice prompted KV-X is designed to sterilize and clean each bus or van vehicle using its UV sterilization system. We also plan to install backup systems to guard against false activation. These systems are designed with motion sensors to check for anyone on board before the cleaning process is activated."

The KV-X system utilizes ultraviolet light to kill airborne bacteria and low-level ozone to sanitize the surface. ATWEC's philosophy is to make a healthy environment with safety as its premise."The cleansing process will take about 45 minutes for each cycle and these systems will be easy to maintain," continued Stitts. "While cost is of most importance, the effectiveness of the sterilization process is the main objective. In our more than 20 years of business, we've weathered the storms of 9/11, the 2008 financial crisis and the recession that followed, and throughout this shared journey we have worked to support our customers and our partners; students, parents and teachers across the US. As we address a pandemic that will no doubt become a chapter in the history books, our commitment to our stakeholders will not wavier."

ATWT plans to release these new KV-X systems by early Fall 2020. ATWEC is forecasting the sale of 6,000 units to be sold within the first six months of its commercial release.

About ATWEC Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:ATWT):

ATWEC Technologies, Inc. is a child safety and security technology company, headquartered in Memphis, TN, in business since 1979. ATWT has developed three unique child safety devices which protect children while they are being transported, both to and from schools, events, and homes, and gives parents and administrators 'peace of mind'. ATWT has been issued patent number 7,646,288, B2 for its KV-3 system by the US patent office, and its business model is associated with legislation designed to mandate these systems for school and other vehicles, on a state-by-state basis. The KV-3 and the Kiddie Alert™ backup systems are currently being sold to customers across the globe. The Company trades on the OTC Markets under the symbol "ATWT", and the Company's website is www.atwec.com.

NOTE: Certain statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements within the scope of the Private Securities Act of 1995. Such statements involve known and unknown risks. Uncertainties and other mitigating factors may influence desired outcomes. Such risks, uncertainties and/or other mitigating factors include but are not limited to new economic conditions, risks associated in product development, market acceptance of new products and continuing product demand, level of competition and other factors both known and unknown as described within this Company's reports and other filings with appropriate regulatory agencies.

CONTACT:

ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

901-690-2471

901-289-2621

admin@atwec.com

SOURCE: ATWEC Technologies, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592349/ATWEC-to-Introduce-New-COVID-19-UV-Sterilization-System-by-Fall-of-2020