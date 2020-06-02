Viratech Corp.: Cambridge Golf Launches New Gimme CBD Website

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Cambridge Golf, a wholly owned subsidiary of Viratech Corp. (OTC PINK:VIRA), today, following the recent launch of the Gimme CBD brand and line of products, makes the announcement of their dedicated Gimme CBD website, www.GimmeCBD.net.

With three unique products coming to market and being well received over the last several weeks, Cambridge decided to host an additional website specifically for Gimme CBD and Hemp related products, catered toward the active lifestyle consumer segment. Gimme CBD products will also remain on the www.CambridgeGolfing.com website where they will be positioned alongside our golf offerings.

Our strategy continues to be focused on creating products curated not only towards the golfing community but the general consumer as well. The entire range of our CBD products will continue to be displayed and merchandised on www.CambridgeGolfing.com along with the dedicated sites of Medori CBD, www.MedoriWellness.com, and My Body Symphony's extensive lines, www.MyBodySymphony.com.

With Father's Day right around the corner, Cambridge Golf will also be promoting a sale running from today up until June 30, 2020. For each one dozen Cambridge 360 T3 Golf Balls purchased from www.CambridgeGolfing.com, a complimentary one dozen Cambridge 360 S2 Golf balls will be included FREE! Dad will love Cambridge 360 Golf Balls as they were engineered to provide exceptional feel and explosive distance, minimizing driver spin for straighter distance and launch! Stock up for a great 2020 Golf season today!

About Cambridge Golf:

With operations in California, Nevada, Georgia and Florida, Viratech is a publicly held, holding company. It's wholly owned subsidiary, Cambridge Golf, is a company that designs and manufactures innovative sporting goods, clothing, supplements, CBD/hemp products and accessories for the sports, nutrition and golf markets. The Company plans on continuing to extend and deepen its product lines to include other progressive market segments through acquisitions and organic growth of existing product lines. Cambridge Golf's parent, Viratech is publicly traded on the OTC market under the symbol (VIRA).

The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from health care practitioners. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

Please visit our subsidiaries for other products:

Medori

www.medoriwellness.com

My Body Symphony

www.mybodysymphony.com

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook

Cambridge Golfing

Medori Wellness

MyBodySymphony

Instagram

Cambridgegolf360

Medoricbd

Mybodysymphony

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release includes forward-looking statements concerning the future performance of our business, its operations and its financial performance and condition, and also includes selected operating results presented without the context of accompanying financial results. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements with respect to our objectives and strategies to achieve those objectives, as well as statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates or intentions. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations. We caution that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and actual results may differ materially from the assumptions, estimates or expectations reflected or contained in the forward-looking information, and that actual future performance will be affected by a number of factors, including economic conditions, technological change, regulatory change and competitive factors, many of which are beyond our control. Therefore, future events and results may vary significantly from what we currently foresee. We are under no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact Information:

Mr. Henry Manayan

Viratech Corp./Cambridge Golf, LLC

18186 Chieftain Court

San Diego, CA 92127

SOURCE: Viratech Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592251/Cambridge-Golf-Launches-New-Gimme-CBD-Website