Media Officers: How To Get A Perfect Fashion Model Smile With The Help Of Dental Implants - Interview With Celebrity Dentist Dr Nicholas Toscano

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Millions of people around the world are suffering from a condition that doesn't seem to get much media attention - missing teeth. Yet, tooth loss can have a debilitating effect on self-esteem, making people feel self-conscious when they talk, eat, or smile, and affecting their confidence in their personal and professional lives. To make matters worse, it can also create oral health problems.

Fortunately, current technology and dentistry procedures allow patients with missing teeth to receive a replacement tooth that looks, feels, and functions just like a natural tooth. For more information on how this is possible, we had a chat with celebrity dentist Dr Nicholas Toscano, who told us everything you need to know about dental implants and their benefits.

Dr Toscano has extensive experience with creating flawless smiles. He is currently the official dentist for roughly 20 modeling agencies in New York City, including The Lions, Wilhelmina, One Model Management, Marilyn, Storm, Major models, Fusion, and others.

His clients' careers depend on having perfect smiles, and this includes the beautiful Victoria's Secret models, such as Candice Swanepoel, Helena Christensen, Jasmine Tookes, Romee Strijd, Josephine Skriver, Georgia Fowler, Frida Aasen, Vittoria Ceretti, Megan Williams, Lais Ribeiro, Daniela Braga, and Blanca Padilla.

Dr Toscano with Supermodel and VS Angel Helena Christensen

What solutions are there for people with missing teeth?

Tooth loss is, unfortunately, more common than many realize. According to the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (AAOS), 69% of adults ages 35 to 44 have lost at least one permanent tooth to an accident, gum disease, failed root canal, or tooth decay.

By 74 years of age, 26% of adults have lost all of their permanent teeth.

However, no one ever needs to resign themselves to a smile with a tooth or two missing. Implant dentistry offers an excellent solution that can be life-changing for patients who need a smile makeover. If you are missing one or several teeth, dental implants are the closest thing to your natural teeth. Implants will provide a comfortable, permanent replacement that can last a lifetime.

What are dental implants?

An implant is an artificial tooth "anchor" that is surgically placed inside your jawbone. It is made of medically-proven titanium and bone-like ceramic materials that are compatible with your jaw, allowing the implants fuse with your bone and take the place of the original tooth root. A replacement tooth is secured onto the implant once the surrounding bone has healed to the implant.

The procedure is safe, medically proven, and makes a far more aesthetic and comfortable alternative to bridgework, dentures, and crowns. Dental implants look and feel exactly like natural teeth, which restores confidence and provides life-changing results for patients.

With an overall success rate of approximately 95%, coupled with some 60 years of clinical research, dental implants provide an unparallelled solution in addressing tooth loss. Regardless of whether you need to replace a single tooth or an entire set of pearly whites, dental implants are often the best choice.

What are the benefits?

Dental implants are extremely popular and for good reason. Unlike dentures, implants don't slip or shift, so you are afforded the same stability and security as you have with your natural teeth. Implants are also cleaned in the same way as your natural teeth, so there's no need to take them out at night for cleaning or soaking.

Unlike bridgework, implants don't rely on neighboring teeth for support. As a result, no tooth structure is lost during a dental implant procedure. Implants even prevent the shifting of nearby teeth, preserving your jawbone and the contour of your face, making implants an ideal cosmetic solution to missing teeth. Once your implants have been installed, you will be able to chew and speak with ease, and your smile will look better than ever.

Am I a candidate for an implant?

The good news is that most people are candidates for dental implants, regardless of their age, so missing a tooth doesn't need to hamper your willingness to flash your smile without hesitation.

The best candidates have healthy gums, enough bone to support an implant, and good general health. However, if your bone height is not adequate to support an implant, your jawbone can be built-up prior to the dental implant procedure. If you're unsure, make an appointment with your dentist to discuss your concerns as well as your options.

How can I ensure my implant is successful?

There are four important steps you should take so your dental implant is nothing short of a complete success:

1. Don't procrastinate. Once a tooth is lost, the supporting area of bone below it will oftentimes begin to shrink. Implants are attached directly to your jawbone, so the sooner you receive your implant, the more bone will be available to successfully anchor the implant.

2. Maintain good oral health. A mouth free of periodontal disease and other serious oral health issues provides the best home for dental implant success. Care for your dental implant as you would your existing teeth, with a good routine of brushing, flossing, and regular dental visits.

3. Develop the right habits. Avoiding the use of tobacco products or excessive consumption of alcohol also greatly increases the success rate of implant procedures. Maintain good overall health by eating a balanced diet, and exercising regularly.

4. Don't settle for just any dentist. Not all dentists offer the same expertise, training, artistic ability, or modern technology in providing your dental implant.

Why choose Dr. Nicholas Toscano?

Dr. Nicholas Toscano is an extremely accomplished and highly respected dental surgeon, with.a rich career of experience. He spent 13 years with the United States Navy, where he completed a 4-year surgical residency at the prestigious Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, "The President's Hospital" in Bethesda, MD.

During his time in the Navy, he received two Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, a National Defense Service Medal, and Global War on Terrorism Medal. He acquired one of his Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal for definitive life-saving treatment of a patient.

He is also a diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology and the International Congress of Implantologists, and he has written over 30 papers published in peer-reviewed scientific journals on the subject of surgical therapy, cosmetics, and surgical reconstruction of the mouth.

His long and established career, along with his glamorous list of happy customers, makes him the dentist of choice in New York City. To make an appointment with Dr. Nicholas Toscano to discuss the option of dental implants or any of his other services, visit his instagram @drtoscanodds or his website http://www.manhattanperiodontist.com.

CONTACT:

25hournews Indiandailypost

jigar@pmcommu.com

9825899824

SOURCE: Media Officers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/592408/How-To-Get-A-Perfect-Fashion-Model-Smile-With-The-Help-Of-Dental-Implants--Interview-With-Celebrity-Dentist-Dr-Nicholas-Toscano