After two months of campus closure and confinement, EHL Group announces the reopening of its campuses and draws a positive assessment of the actions taken to deal with the crisis, as well as its leadership in the world of hospitality education in times of crisis.

In line with the easing of confinement measures, EHL announces its progressive reopening during the month of June. In order to ensure the best conditions for the return to the campus, the School has put in place a complete disinfection plan and has reviewed all its teaching methods, technologies and on-site facilities. The Group can thus further consolidate its position as world leader and plans to considerably increase its digital offering with its new distance learning capabilities. An assessment has also been drawn up, highlighting the excellent work and collaboration of all employees and students, enabling students to maintain an optimal work rhythm, and who will emerge from this period with a multitude of new skills. The outstanding efforts of the entire EHL community have also enabled the Group to help various struggling communities, such as SMEs around the world, students in difficulty or underprivileged communities.

Managing the Covid-19 crisis: Ready for a digital future

During this period, the true value of the Group was revealed, thanks to its three campuses that have shown solidarity and resilience, its Innovation Hub that continues to drive the industry forward, its Alliance that brings together the biggest names in the hospitality world, its outstanding consultants and, above all, its unique students who are its greatest pride. In total, more than 7,000 hours of courses have been given online since the beginning of the confinement, with close to a hundred professors who had to switch their entire programs to distance learning in just a few days. "A feat as great as the stakes, which was made possible thanks to the extraordinary work carried out by all the academic, technical and support teams", declared Michel Rochat, CEO of EHL Group. Campus visits, selection interviews, career fairs and industry meetings are also among the activities that have been virtually adapted to ensure excellence and to continue to honor EHL's role as the world's leading hospitality management school. Today, EHL boasts an unrivalled digital capacity for a hospitality management school, heralding a multitude of future innovations that will leverage these new technologies.

A detailed infographic explores the multitude of actions undertaken, in support of education and the global hospitality industry, to help deal with the Covid-19 crisis.

