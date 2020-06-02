Pegasus Development AG: Pegasus presents Its New Brand Pegastril - Nuevo

CHUR, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / The coronavirus pandemic harbours the potential for enormous growth in specific industries. To that end, however, it's important to identify which markets will be dominant in the future.

One of the key growth sectors is the production and distribution of disinfectants and associated technologies. Regardless of whether a cure for, or vaccine against, COVID-19 is developed, protection against viruses and bacteria has become incredibly important across the globe and will continue to be a concern going forward.

This was one of the reasons why Pegasus Development AG decided to partner with the British disinfectant manufacturer Nuevo. One of the decisive factors choosing Nuevo was its highly competitive product, which is free from alcohol, animal products, perfume, essential oils or dyes.

Furthermore, the product has already been tested according to the highest stipulations of the European standard EN 1276, is manufactured according to the latest regulations of the European Biocides Directive and has already been approved by the civil aviation authority.

Pegasus Development AG intends to make further inroads into this market, through the partnership with Nuevo and the newly created Pegastril-Nuevo brand www.pegastrilnuevo.ch.

The Swiss holding company is not limiting itself just to production and distribution, but offering integrated solutions in the form of spray systems and disinfection systems. The Swiss holding company has already started production and, together with international technology companies, has secured patents.

A number of orders for "human disinfection" devices have not only been received but are already being delivered. In addition to government inquiries from the Middle East and Africa, several European banks have expressed interest in this technology for their branch networks.

Thanks in particular to the patents acquired, Pegasus Development AG plans to become one of the most important global players, helping to shape the market. Profits generated through the sale of technology licenses represent a milestone at Pegasus Development AG and should give the company the decisive advantage required, not only to assert itself against the competition, but to play a central role in the industry in the long term.

Pegasus Development AG

Ringstrasse 14

7000 Chur, Switzerland

VAT identification number: CHE-101.302.444 VAT

Commercial register number: CH-514.3.024.934-4

Board member: Roberto Spano

Tel: +41 815 880508

Fax: +41 815 440444

Email: info@pegasusdevelopment.ch

LEI: 549300936ZV4UZCW5027

SOURCE: Pegasus Development AG

