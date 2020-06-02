The Exchange has decided to halt the trading until further notice in following bond loan issued by PWT Holding A/S on STO Corporate Bonds Trading code ISIN -------------------------- PWT02 DK0030405188 -------------------------- Please note that the order books will be flushed. The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority has been notified. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB