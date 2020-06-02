Corvus Insurance Adds Kevin Kelley to Board

Kelley's proven industry experience and expertise to support Corvus' rapid growth trajectory

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Corvus Insurance, a leading provider of commercial insurance products powered by AI-driven risk data, today announced the appointment of insurance industry veteran Kevin Kelley to the company's Board of Directors.

Kelley most recently served as Vice Chairman, Global Risk Solutions at Liberty Mutual Insurance following the company's 2017 acquisition of Ironshore Inc., where he was Chief Executive Officer. Under his leadership at Ironshore, Kelley led the company from its beginning into a global excess and surplus specialty lines insurance company. Kelley also expanded Ironshore's international and U.S. presence with a network of offices offering diverse, specialty insurance coverages throughout its global platform.

Kelley served as Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Lexington Insurance Company from 1997 to 2008. He was elected President and Chief Executive Officer in 1987, after having held a variety of leadership roles within the company. In addition to his Chief Executive Officer role at Lexington, he was Executive Vice President of AIG Property Casualty Group and President of AIG Domestic Personal Lines. Kelley was also a Director of C.V. Starr & Company and Starr International Companies.

"I am excited to work with the Corvus team," said Kelley. "I look forward to helping them advance the commercial insurance industry through their unique combination of data science, automation, and insurance products."

"We are delighted to welcome Kevin to the Corvus Board of Directors. He brings an impressive track record of leadership, innovative thinking, and market expertise that open up new prospects for Corvus," said Phil Edmundson, Founder and CEO of Corvus. "Kevin's deep experience growing successful insurance organizations will be an invaluable resource to the company."

This appointment comes during a continuing phase of rapid growth at Corvus, after the company raised $33 million in Series B financing in January 2020 and has seen sharply increasing revenues throughout the first half of 2020.

About Corvus

Corvus Insurance is an InsurTech managing general agent (MGA) offering Smart Commercial Insurance® policies powered by AI-driven risk data. Corvus empowers commercial insurance brokers and policyholders to better predict and prevent complex risks with data-driven tools. With each policy, Corvus supplies its proprietary Dynamic Loss Prevention® reports, which inform policyholders of critical risk areas and provide actionable recommendations. Founded in 2017 by a team of veteran entrepreneurs from the insurance and technology industries, Corvus is backed by Telstra Ventures, Obvious Ventures, MTech Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Hudson Structured Capital Management, and .406 Ventures. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and has offices across the U.S.

