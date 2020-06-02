Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems brings to you comprehensive insights into the top four elements driving innovation in finance in its recent article.

The new digital economy is creating significant disruptions and new opportunities for businesses to thrive. Devising a digital strategy focused on solely achieving your business goals will not help you adapt and thrive in a dynamic environment. Such situations call for holistic strategies devised using new technologies and disruptive forces. Innovation in finance turns out to be the key to driving better outcomes with strategies that empower organizations to strategically adopt technologies, such as AI, cognitive analytics, and cloud. However, an end-to-end digital transformation can take place only if financial institutions proactively address challenges using the right approaches and technological frameworks. With leading financial organizations taking every possible measure to stay afloat, the question that needs to be answered is- How will the BFSI sector react to the current situation and prepare for its long-term implications? Analyzing the current scenario, and its implication on the digital economy, Quantzig's BFSI analytics experts suggest that businesses must respond quickly and set up action plans that focus on driving innovation in finance.

According to Quantzig's BFSI analytics experts, "The BFSI industry has undergone a significant shift due to business model transformations, new technologies, and the changing regulatory landscape."

4 Key Elements Driving Innovation in Finance

1: Platform Capabilities

With the complexities of business processes increasing with every passing day, banking firms are forced to expand their platform capabilities through the use of advanced platforms that help manage key business functions.

2: Ecosystem

The ecosystem in banking comprises of the organization, the technology, the process, and the people associated with the organization. These factors are often interconnected to form a complex structure with interconnections.

3: Connector technologies

Connector technologies enable financial organizations to enhance process efficiency and integration. The benefits offered by connectors, including APIs and RSS, is that they help automate end-to-end business processes with minimal effort and resource usage.

4: Cloud

The use of Cloud-based services and platforms enables banking firms to devise flexible strategies by providing a set of basic but essential infrastructure elements and capabilities.

Fortunately, new technologies have been proven to improve business efficiency and support a companies' ability to drive better outcomes. Moreover, the transition of traditional business models into digitalized systems is helping businesses overcome functional silos, improve end-to-end visibility, collaboration, and efficiency.

