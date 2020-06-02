Quantzig is one of the world's foremost providers of advanced data analytics solutions with business units spread globally. Our advanced analytics solutions and domain expertise empowers us to look for insights in complex, unstructured data sets from disparate sources. With the new digital economy creating significant disruptions and new opportunities, our global team of over 300+ analytics experts work with leading companies to help master digital transformation, drawing on our deep domain expertise and understanding of factors impacting business growth. Our insights have helped leading Fortune 500 companies to achieve better success rates by adopting the right technology and digital solutions to drive innovation and competitiveness. Request a FREE one-on-one platform demo to learn how our marketing mix modeling solutions can be tailored to your specific business requirements.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005541/en/

Engagement Overview:

Analyzing the impact of marketing activity across various distribution channels and sales structure is difficult. And to tackle this challenge food and beverage companies are leveraging marketing analytics. A marketing mix model can easily quantify the impact of marketing strategies spread across conventional and digital media. As a result, food and beverage companies are leveraging market mix modeling to substantiate their marketing budgets.

Request a Free Proposal to know how marketing mix modeling can give you insights into calculating and increasing your marketing ROI.

The Problem:

The client, a leading food and beverage manufacturer, was facing challenges in enhancing customer loyalty. The challenges faced by the client revolved around three key areas-

Improving media spend strategy Enhancing decision making ability Increasing sales

Quantzig's marketing mix modeling solutions can be customized to help you tackle the growing challenges in the food and beverage industry. Request for more information.

Value Delivered:

To address the client's challenges, we put together a team of marketing mix modeling experts and performed an in-depth analysis of their existing sales, media expenditure data.

Quantzig's marketing mix modeling solutions helped the client to:

Analyzed ROI of different campaigns Increased sales Calculated cost per point metrics for media type Devised a ROI Simulator

"Market mix model is a blend of science and judgment that utilizes historical data to regulate how marketing elements contribute towards a brand's success" says a marketing mix modeling expert from Quantzig.

Over the past 15 years, Quantzig has helped Fortune 500 companies solve some of the toughest business problems using a unique combination of design thinking frameworks, plug-and-play innovation accelerators, and an army of agile decision scientists. Want to know more? Contact us for a free pilot.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200602005541/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us