Industrial Air Purifiers Market to Garner $4.16 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in occupational hazards for industrial workers, deteriorating indoor air quality, and government initiatives for maintaining air quality in workspaces drive the growth of the global industrial air purifiers market

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Industrial Air Purifiers Market by Type (Molecular and Particulate Industrial Air Purifiers), Portability (Portable and Non-portable), and End-user Industry (Food & Beverage, Metal Processing, Agriculture, Construction, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". According to the report, the global industrial air purifiers industry was pegged at $2.71 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $4.16 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Major determinants for the market growth

Rise in occupational hazards for industrial workers, deteriorating indoor air quality, and government initiatives for maintaining air quality in workspaces drive the growth of the global industrial air purifiers market. However, lack of awareness for indoor air quality and high product costs associated with increased energy consumption hamper the market. On the contrary, technological advancements in the air purification systems are expected to create new opportunities for the market player in the coming years.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Industrial Air Purifiers Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6655?reqfor=covid

COVID-19 impact: The pandemic has positively affected the global industrial air purifiers industry.

The sudden change in the source of revenue for transport operators has resulted in the shortfall of funds. This negatively impacted the supply chain.

There are shortages of raw materials or metals required for manufacturing, as these goods come from or routed through logistical hubs in impacted areas.

Non-Portable industrial air purifiers dominated the market

By portability, the non-portable segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global industrial air purifiers market, owing to its high air purification capacities. However, the portable segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, due to its ease of utilization of portable air purifiers.

Metal processing segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2027

The metal processing segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to nearly one-fourth of the global industrial air purifiers market. Moreover, the segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period, increased adoption of air purification systems in the metal processing industry. The report also analyzes segments including food & beverage, agriculture, construction, and others.

Download Sample Report:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6655

Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, held the largest share

The global industrial air purifiers market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than one-third of the market. Moreover, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, due to economic development and increase in awareness regarding the use of air purifiers in several industries. The market across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.0% through 2027.

Major market players

Camfil

SPX Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Trotec GmbH

VFA Solutions B.V.

Euromate BV

Airoshine Air Purifiers

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (AAF International)

Mankastu Impex Pvt. Ltd. (Atlanta Healthcare)

For Purchase Inquiry:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6655

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Similar Reports:

Smart Air Purifiers Market is Expected to Reach $11,403.0 Million, Globally, by 2025

Air Filtration Media Market Expected to Reach $5,347.6 Million by 2026

Pre-Book Now with 12% Discount:

Air Conditioning Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Air Volume Controllers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Industrial Air Blowers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

mailto:help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg