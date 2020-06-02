Max Maxwell hosts "The Conversation: I Can't Breathe!" tonight at 8PM EDT on YouTube LIVE with Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough and former Assistant District Attorney Derek Gray

WINSTON-SALEM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / On Tuesday June 2nd at 8PM EDT Max Maxwell will host "The Conversation: I Can't Breathe!" live on his YouTube channel to talk about the country's reaction after George Floyd was killed in police custody. Max will be joined by the Forsyth County Sheriff, Bobby F. Kimbrough and former assistant district attorney Derek Gray to get their thoughts on real solutions to fix America's justice system, police violence and the growing divide between law enforcement and the public.

Link to LIVE broadcast here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0-l_oTvpmaU

