

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF, SNY) reported that, in the Phase 3 IKEMA trial, sarclisa added to carfilzomib and dexamethasone lowered the risk of disease progression or death by 47% compared to standard of care carfilzomib and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma. The company said the results from IKEMA are anticipated to form the basis of regulatory submissions planned for later in the current year.



'This is the second Phase 3 trial to demonstrate superior results with Sarclisa combination therapy over a standard of care regimen, adding to the growing body of evidence that our anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody has the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients,' said John Reed, Global Head of Research and Development at Sanofi.



