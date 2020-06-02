All ZOOM Int. products, sales services transitioning to the Eleveo brand

ZOOM International a worldwide leader in omni-channel compliance recording, workforce optimization (WFO), and revenue protection software for contact centers will begin doing business solely as eleveo beginning June 2nd, 2020.

For over 20 years, ZOOM International has been a leading workforce optimization software provider in the contact center industry. Very early on, we were approached to solve a compliance problem with call recording. We built a creative software solution in record time, and began a journey crossing continents, employing hundreds of colleagues, and eventually improving operations, compliance, and customer experience for thousands of customers in 94 countries via more than 550 channel partners in the communications industry.

Over time we have earned an 88 NPS score from ZOOM International customers partners for our world-class support and innovative WFO products. We believe this is a direct result of our core purpose; to create great customer experiences and serve the needs of others: employees, partners end users. The ZOOM International brand has served us well.

So, why change brands now? As with all strategic business initiatives, there are many reasons, but here are the most impactful:

Our software platform strategy has culminated in a new native cloud foundation for our products, opening-up new services, products, pricing, and subscription models. With new, improved platform and product capabilities, we felt it deserved a fresh name and look.

Moreover, we are dedicated to constant improvement. Our mission is to elevate every encounter, which directly focuses on elevating employee engagement, elevating the customer experience and of course increasing the efficiency of each and every channel interaction with a distinct focus on compliance.

The company we created 20 years ago is a very different company than we are today. We are adapting to new business and market needs, serving a broader audience, and migrating to a subscription cloud native focused strategy.

Effective June 2nd, 2020 ZOOM International will begin solely doing business under the eleveo brand name. All ZOOM International manufactured software products, and solutions (including OEMs) will be developed, marketed, sold, and supported under the eleveo name. In addition to the name, we will be launching a new software as a service offering the week of August 17th, that we call eleveo as a service which allows customers to subscribe to eleveo products without the burden of hosting them and with lower upfront cost.

Perhaps the reasons are best said from our CEO Brian Shore: "We are delighted to announce our new name and brand Eleveo! Eleveo is closely connected to the Latin word elevo which translates to lift up or to raise. When we think about our mission and how we genuinely wish to serve others. When we think about our products and solutions and the problems we solve. We felt Eleveo in one word universally defines our brand, our culture and our passion to serve others!"

While our name has changed, our culture will not! Serving the needs of others and elevating every encounter is our brand promise! We will continue to innovate, offer greater flexibility, and do business your way as eleveo.

ABOUT ZOOM International

ZOOM guides contact centers toward increased revenue and decreased customer attrition by elevating every customer encounter. Our software captures customer sentiment, providing a true north to guide contact centers in the measurement of people, processes, technologies and assets.

To date ZOOM has helped over 2200 customers and partners worldwide, ranging from sub-100 agent contact centers to brands like Amerigas, IBM, Homecredit, Finansbank, Tata Sky, Generali, Allianz, and Vodafone spanning 90 Countries. More information can be found at zoomint.com or on Twitter @zoomint.

About Eleveo

Eleveo was formed to provide simplified solutions for complex contact center problems. Our products provide only features needed to elevate contact center operations processes, are built using modern frameworks and cloud native technologies to scale or be hosted anywhere. Eleveo products are birthed from ZOOM International with its rich WFO history, award-winning products, exceptional delivery reputation for world-class service.

