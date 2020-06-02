China IC Industry on the Rebound with SEMICON China Leading the Way

SHANGHAI, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking the first major semiconductor industry event of the year with on-site exhibitions and conferences plus live webinars for those unable to attend in person, SEMICON China 2020 will gather industry leaders and visionaries June 27-29 at SNIEC in Shanghai for insights into the latest developments, innovations and trends in the electronics industry. Smart manufacturing, Smart mobility and talent will come into sharp focus as the industry targets these and other growth drivers in the post-virus era. Registration for the webinars is now open. SEMICON China is concurrent with FPD China 2020.

With the health and safety of all exhibitors, speakers and visitors a top SEMI priority, SEMICON China 2020 is implementing all health and safety measures in accordance with government regulations and requirements to protect the well-being of everyone at the event.

SEMICON China 2020 comes as China launches its New Infrastructure post-virus economic stimulus plan to drive growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G networks, improve transportation systems and data centers, build out the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, and upgrade its electrical grid - all technologies powered by semiconductors. The event will bring together players key to advances in these and other critical semiconductor industry segments. SEMICON China will again feature theme pavilions focused on IC manufacturing, compound semiconductors, the local IC Materials Industry Technology Innovative Alliance (ICMTIA) and workforce development.

The event also coincides with the start of a healthy rebound in China fab investments in the second half of 2020. According to SEMI market research, memory and foundry fab spending will drive a 30 percent increase from the first half of the year.

SEMICON China 2020 On-Site and Online Events

Grand Opening Keynote

China Semiconductor Technology International Conference (CSTIC) - Plenary Session

SEMI Workforce CXO Talent Forum

SEMICON China 2020 Online Only Events

SEMI MSIG Smart Mobility Forum

Workforce Development Training Course

China Semiconductor Technology International Conference (CSTIC)

SEMICON China 2020 On-Site Only Events

2020 China Display Conference - OLED or Micro LED

New Technology Release Conference

SIIP China: SEMI Innovation and Investment Forum

Advanced IC Manufacturing Forum

Advanced Packaging Forum

Power & Compound Semiconductor International Forum

Green High-Tech Facility Forum

Smart Manufacturing Forum

Memory Strategic Forum

SEMI PV Shingled Technology and Equipment Developing Trend Seminar

SEMI Standards PV and PV Materials China Joint TC Chapter Spring Meeting 2020

