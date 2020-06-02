The share capital of the following share will be reduced in the Nasdaq Copenhagen's systems as per 4 June 2020. ISIN IS0000000040 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Össur hf. ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 425,377,804 shares (ISK 425,377,804) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 2,377,804 shares (ISK 2,377,804) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 423,000,000 shares (ISK 423,000,000) ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: ISK 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: OSSR ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 68620 ----------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=778988