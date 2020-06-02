Calgary Contract Upholstery Wins 2020 Consumer Choice Award in Southern Alberta

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Calgary Contract Upholsters Ltd. is a six-year Consumer Choice Award Winner in the region of Southern Alberta and the category of Upholsters.

Q: What does being awarded the Consumer Choice Award mean to you? And how did winning the Consumer Choice Award impact your business?

A: Being awarded the Consumer Choice Award is a huge honor for Calgary Contract Upholstery Ltd. We have been awarded the Consumer Choice Award every year, since 2016 and it is nice knowing that we can be recognized as the leading upholstery company in the Calgary and surrounding area.

Q: What makes your business unique and successful in the market?

A: Calgary Contract Upholstery Ltd. has been in business for over 35 years. We have a very talented and experienced team with employees who have been working with us for almost as long as we have been in business for.

Q: What is one thing that the general public may not know about your company that you would like them to know?

A: Calgary Contract Upholstery Ltd. does not only work closely with commercial entities, we also work closely with residential clients to meet their furniture needs. We welcome all to come to talk to us if they have any questions about upholstery.

Q: What are your company's core values and what do they mean to your business and your customers?

A: Our company's core values are as follows:

- Honesty and Integrity

- Passion and Conscientiousness

- Accountability

- Respect

We believe that the more effort and emphasis that we put on our core values, it will be noticeably transparent to our clients through our pricing, product quality and our relationships with our clients.

Q: What is the next priority for your business?

A: Due to the unexpected nature of the recent COVID-19 global pandemic, our next priority is to ensure the health and safety of our employees and clients. Calgary Contract Upholstery Ltd. would not be in business without all of our wonderful employees and clients supporting us, so we recognize that their well-being is most important at this time.

Q: What do you like to ask other leaders when you get the chance?

A: If I could talk to other leaders in the furniture industry, it would be to ask them what they are doing to ensure transparency, and what they are doing to reduce their carbon footprint in the environment? I believe if we put pressure on the leaders to lower their environmental impact, we can begin to reignite the passion of individuals purchasing high-quality furniture that is loved and made to last them not only a lifetime, but for many generations to come.

Q: What is one characteristic that you believe helped you through your career?

A: One characteristic that I believed to have helped me through my career is to discover my passion. I am very passionate about embroidery, textiles and furniture so I believe that now that I am immersed in and industry that I am passionate about, than I can have an everlasting impression on people who consult us with their upholstery needs, while being proud about what I do.

Contact Information:

E-mail: admin@contractupholstery.ca

Website: www.contractupholstery.ca

Company Address:

337 41 Avenue NE

Calgary, Alberta, T2E 2N4

