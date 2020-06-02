Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.06.2020
Der sechsbeinige Cannabis-Hund schnappt zu!
ACCESSWIRE
02.06.2020 | 16:20
American Kidney Fund Stands Against Racism

ROCKVILLE, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2020 / Embracing a workplace culture that is characterized by diversity, respect and collaboration is one of the core values of the American Kidney Fund. We are outraged and heartbroken by the terrible injustices that are impacting communities of color. AKF has long been focused on fighting the health disparities that shorten the lives of too many black and brown Americans. The people we serve - those with and at-risk for kidney disease -- cannot truly have good health until they live in a nation where racism is eradicated. We are calling on our nation's leaders to acknowledge and address the systemic racism these communities endure, and we are reaffirming our commitment to fighting on all fronts for the good health of all Americans.

About Us

The American Kidney Fund (AKF) fights kidney disease on all fronts as the nation's leading kidney nonprofit. AKF works on behalf of the 37 million Americans living with kidney disease, and the millions more at risk, with an unmatched scope of programs that support people wherever they are in their fight against kidney disease-from prevention through transplant. With programs that address early detection, disease management, financial assistance, clinical research, innovation and advocacy, no kidney organization impacts more lives than AKF. AKF is one of the nation's top-rated nonprofits, investing 97 cents of every donated dollar in programs, and holds the highest 4-Star rating from Charity Navigator and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar.

For more information, please visit KidneyFund.org, or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contacts

Alice Andors
aandors@kidneyfund.org
Work: 240-292-7053
KidneyFund.org

Links

KidneyFund.org

SOURCE: American Kidney Fund



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/592416/American-Kidney-Fund-Stands-Against-Racism

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
