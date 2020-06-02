The rooftop segment maintained strong growth but utility scale PV saw a slowdown on previous months. In the first four months of 2020, newly deployed PV systems added up to 1,479.5 MW of generation capacity, compared with around 1.6 GW in the same period of last year. The nation's cumulative PV capacity hit 50.46 GW at the end of April.From pv magazine Germany. The German PV market kept growing at an accelerated pace in April, despite the Covid-19 crisis. Figures from federal network agency the Bundesnetzagentur indicate the month brought 379.9 MW of new solar capacity, the slight rise on recent ...

