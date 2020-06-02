With effect from June 4, 2020, the subscription rights in AdderaCare AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 16, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ADDERA TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014402053 Order book ID: 197560 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 4, 2020, the paid subscription shares in AdderaCare AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ADDERA BTA 1 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014402061 Order book ID: 197561 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 4, 2020, the paid subscription shares in AdderaCare AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ADDERA BTA 2 Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014402079 Order book ID: 197562 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB