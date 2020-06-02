Beta Systems, a software provider for data centre intelligence (DCI) and identity access management (IAM), has reported both strong organic and inorganic growth in its H120 revenues to April. As one of few companies in the sector, the company has raised its FY20 guidance, driven by a strong order intake especially in the DCI unit. As a smaller player in the sector, Beta Systems trades at a discount of c 45% compared to international peers on an EV/EBITDA basis for 2020e.

