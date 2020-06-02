Anzeige
Dienstag, 02.06.2020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.06.2020 | 18:05
TECHNICOLOR: Technicolor: Opening of a Conciliation Procedure

PRESS RELEASE

OPENING OF A CONCILIATION PROCEDURE

Paris(Euronext Paris: TCH; OTCQX: TCLRY) (the "Company"), announces that it has achieved the opening of a conciliation procedure in order to facilitate discussions with its existing lenders and potential third-party investors.

The President of the French commercial court of Paris ("Tribunal de commerce") has opened a conciliation procedure for Technicolor SA for a maximum period of two months starting on June 2nd, 2020. FHB SELARL, a legal entity represented by Maître Hélène Bourbouloux and by Maître Gaël Couturier, was appointed as conciliator.

Technicolor considers that the implementation of a conciliation procedure will help in providing a suitable framework in the discussions between the Group, its existing lenders and the potential investors.

The Company will keep the market updated on the outcome of the negotiations.

###

About Technicolor:www.technicolor.com

Technicolor shares are on the Euronext Paris exchange (TCH) and traded in the USA on the OTCQX marketplace (OTCQX: TCLRY).

Investor Relations

Christophe le Mignan: +33 1 88 24 32 83

Christophe.lemignan@technicolor.com

Attachment

  • 06-02-2020 Opening conciliation_Press Release_VUS (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3b249cc3-2450-46af-a202-06d018c6fe1b)
