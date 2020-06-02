Quantzig is one of the world's foremost providers of advanced data analytics solutions with business units spread globally. Our advanced analytics solutions and domain expertise empower us to look for insights in complex, unstructured data sets from disparate sources. With the new digital economy creating significant disruptions and new opportunities, our global team of over 300+ analytics experts works with leading companies to help master digital transformation, drawing on our deep domain expertise and understanding of factors impacting business growth. Our insights have helped leading Fortune 500 companies to achieve better success rates by adopting the right technology and digital solutions to drive innovation and competitiveness. Request a FREE one-on-one platform demo to learn how our claims data analytics solutions can be tailored to your specific business requirements.

Engagement Overview:

Insurance companies usually operate in a very high competitive market which is governed by stringent rules and regulations and constantly rising customer expectations. Apart from keeping up with the insurance industry trends, insurance providers must focus on claims management and processing. Predictive analytics in insurance claims uses previous data to identify patterns to predict the upcoming trend.

The Problem:

The client was looking forward to gaining visibility into their claim operations. They approached Quantzig to leverage advanced claims data analytics solutions to identify the potential high-risk claims Key challenges that the client sought to overcome included:

High turnaround time

Unintegrated data sets

Extensive calculation work for claim metrics

Value Delivered:

Quantzig's claims data analytics engagement combined analysis to classify the types of claims. To meet the requirements of the client we analyzed a variety of data sets including payment details to the tenure of claims using claims analytics.

Quantzig's claims data solutions helped the client to:

Improved claims processing efficiency

Predicted high-risk claims

Enhanced customer retention rates by 47%

"Claims analytics is an important solution for every insurance provider across the globe that deals with economic uncertainty in the global market," says a claims data analytics expert from Quantzig.

