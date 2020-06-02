Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist (WLDU LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2020 / 18:09 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 141.6638 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 286268 CODE: WLDU LN ISIN: FR0011669845 ISIN: FR0011669845 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDU LN Sequence No.: 67377 EQS News ID: 1060997 End of Announcement EQS News Service

