Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIG LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 02-Jun-2020 / 18:14 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 01-Jun-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 111.3564 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1529200 CODE: USIG LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIG LN Sequence No.: 67417 EQS News ID: 1061079 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 02, 2020 12:14 ET (16:14 GMT)